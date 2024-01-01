Angelina Jolie shows up barefoot to rare TV interview after breaking toe

Angelina Jolie decided to ditch shoes during a rare late-night TV appearance on Thursday.

At the start of an interview for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy introduced the Oscar-winning actress to the audience before pointing out that she wasn't wearing any footwear.

"I noticed that you are barefoot. Did you forget your shoes?" he joked, to which Angelina explained, "No, I broke my toe yesterday. And I tried to find a comfortable shoe, but I just decided (not to)."

The Maria star went on to note that she was already "nervous" as she hadn't accepted an invite to a talk show for "like a decade" as they tend to make her "very uncomfortable".

As part of the chat, Jimmy also asked Angelina whether any of her six children were considering following her into the entertainment industry.

In response, she explained that some of her kids are interested in working behind the scenes on projects.

"They really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - private. Just private. Not photographed, not on a thing. I think, (Shiloh) most of all, would like privacy," the 49-year-old stated. "It wasn't (the kids') choice. So, some people are more comfortable with public. Some people are more comfortable on talk shows, some people are not."

Angelina is mother to Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jimmy asked the Maleficent actress to clear up some rumours about herself. He started by querying the speculation that she had once considered becoming a funeral director.

"Yes. Doesn't it make sense though?" she smiled, before recalling how she was inspired to research the profession after her grandfather died. "I remember thinking this is not how they should be. This should be a celebration of life. And since I'm not afraid of death and I was comfortable with it, I thought, 'This would be a great career path for me... I could, like, make this better. I could do a thing here.'"

Angelina then joked that being a funeral director is now her "fall-back career".

However, she denied gossip suggesting that she wanted to try her hand at stand-up comedy one day.

"That is definitely a no. I can deal with a funeral, I can deal with flying a plane 10,000 feet in the air but no. What you do, terrifies me," the star insisted.

Angelina is currently promoting her new movie Maria, in which she portrays opera singer Maria Callas.

The film will be released in U.K. cinemas on 10 January.