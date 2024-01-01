Martin Lawrence jokes Eddie Murphy wants him to pay for their kids' wedding

Martin Lawrence has revealed Eddie Murphy wants him to foot the bill for their kids' upcoming wedding.

Last weekend, Martin's daughter Jasmin Lawrence and Eddie's son Eric Murphy announced their engagement in a video posted on Instagram.

While Jasmin and Eric, who debuted their relationship in 2021, have not yet set a date for their nuptials, during an interview for the Big Boy's Neighborhood podcast on Wednesday, Martin jokingly claimed that his Boomerang co-star Eddie had already asked him to pay for the wedding.

"Eddie says I gotta pay for it," he smiled. "He said he paid for his last daughter's wedding (and) for the last six weddings. He says it's my turn now... I don't mind, I don't mind."

In addition, Martin emphasised that he is thrilled for Jasmin, 28, and Eric, 35.

"It's a blessing and they (are) two beautiful young people," the 59-year-old added.

Martin shares Jasmin with his first wife Patricia Southall, while he is also father to daughters Iyanna Faith and Amara Trinity from his marriage to Shamicka Gibbs.

Meanwhile, Eddie has 10 children from five relationships, with him welcoming eldest son Eric with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely in 1989.

Previously, Martin addressed Jasmin's romance with Eric during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2022.

Teasing that the pair could make "a comedy super-baby", the Bad Boys star insisted everyone is very happy for the couple.

"We haven't talked about it," he noted. "We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing and respect their thing."