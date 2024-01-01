Nicholas Hoult 'jumped so badly' watching new horror Nosferatu

Nicholas Hoult was so scared of his new film Nosferatu that he "jumped so badly" at a screening.

The remake of the classic Gothic horror, directed by Robert Eggers, follows the obsession between a haunted young woman, Ellen Hutter, and the ancient Transylvanian vampire Count Orlok.

The British actor, who plays Ellen's husband Thomas, admitted on The Graham Norton Show that he found the filming experience and the finished feature "so scary".

"I didn't want to do a scary film originally because it is highly stressful, and I was nervous," he shared. "Everything felt so real which made it so scary for me - when I was at the screening in Berlin I actually jumped so badly at one scene."

Hoult's comments come shortly after his on-screen wife Lily-Rose Depp told Interview Magazine that she was genuinely scared working alongside Bill Skarsgard as the titular vampire.

"I feel like people always ask you when you're shooting a horror movie, is it actually scary and stuff? And it's like, of course not. But, there were moments on Nosferatu when I was shooting with Bill where I was like, 'I'm actually scared of you,'" she recalled.

"(He's) so scary. The face and all of the details and the voice. And also, when you're shooting in such a precise manner and doing a lot of takes, you end up feeling like you're in this time warp loop with this demon. I was like, 'Oh my god, what is happening?'"

Nosferatu, which also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe, will be released in the U.S. on Christmas Day and the U.K. on New Year's Day.

The Graham Norton Show airs in the U.K. on Friday nights.