Actor Thom Christopher dies at 84

The actor, best known for his role as Carlo Hessler on ABC's One Life to Live, has passed away at the age of 84.

Christopher's One Life to Live co-star Anthony Crivello announced the sad news on Facebook on Friday.

"My dear friend of many years, actor #ThomChristopher passed today," Crivello began. "He was always a gentleman, always supportive, and he and his wife Judith who proceeded him in death, where always gracious to me and welcoming."

Christopher was married to Judith Leverone from 1971 until her death in 2019.

Crivello went on to recall working with Christopher on the soap opera, describing it as a "wonderful time".

"Thom and I worked together on the #abc daytime series #onelifetolive in the 1990s," the actor shared. "It was a wonderful time, difficult hours and long days, but joyful each minute."

Crivello concluded the post, "May Thom fly on Wings of Angels to be beside his beloved Judith, and may they enjoy each other's company once again, beside the 'Pearly Gates' of heaven."

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Christopher began acting in the 1950s and appeared in a number of television shows including The Edge of Night, Kojak, Cannon, T.J. Hooker, Murder, She Wrote and Simon & Simon.

In 1990, the actor was cast as mobster Hessler in One Life to Live. His character was killed off two years later, but he continued to play the character's twin, Mortimer Bern, on and off between 1996 and 2008.

Christopher won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 for his time on the show.