Angelina Jolie's children are proud of how hard she worked on Maria

Angelina Jolie's children are proud of how hard she worked to transform into opera singer Maria Callas for the biopic Maria.

The Girl, Interrupted star, who hadn't appeared in a movie since 2021's Eternals, impressed her children by throwing herself fully into her portrayal of the famed soprano in the final years of her life.

"They did say they were proud of how hard I worked. You know, when they say, they don't talk about winning an award, they don't talk about anything, I'll hear them say, 'She works so hard,'" she told Extra. "So I think that that makes me very happy that they see that I work hard and it's just nice."

Jolie has six children - Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. Maddox and Pax saw her hard work first-hand as they worked as production assistants on Pablo Larraín's film.

The Tomb Raider star spent seven months in vocal training to become Callas and could only sing in front of her boys at first because she was scared of doing so in front of others.

She told the outlet that she wanted to set them an example of facing your fears and working hard to push through them.

"I was so happy to be with them," she continued. "They saw me terrified, which is also a thing, you don't usually share so much vulnerability in front of your children, even really crying in front of them or being scared in front of them, so they were very protective."

Maria will be released in U.K. cinemas on 10 January.