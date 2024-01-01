Barry Keoghan breaks silence after split from Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan has broken his silence following his split from Sabrina Carpenter.

The actor took to X to hit back at the "lies, hatred, disgusting commentary" about him, and explain why he has deactivated his Instagram account.

"I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to," the Saltburn star wrote in a lengthy statement.

Keoghan went on: "I have to respond now because it's getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.

"I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."

The Irish actor stated that people have been, "dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for. Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my granny's door."

It was revealed four days ago that the actor and pop singer Carpenter had gone their separate ways after a year of dating.