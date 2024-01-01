Will Ferrell never saw himself in the entertainment business

Will Ferrell never thought he would become an actor.

The comedy star has admitted he didn't see himself in the entertainment industry when he was younger because he witnessed first-hand how his musician father Roy Lee Ferrell fared in the business.

Speaking to Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang for Interview Magazine, Will explained that getting a university degree was important for him to ensure stability in his life.

"My dad was a lifelong musician who had his ups and downs, so I was like, 'I'm not going to go into entertainment. I love making my friends laugh, but I'm going to finish my degree,' which was sports journalism," the Step Brothers star said.

Will, 57, added, "It seemed crazy to ever think I could actually perform."

The Blades of Glory star graduated with a degree in sports broadcasting from the University of Southern California in 1990.

Speaking about his own experience, Bowen, who studied chemistry at university, explained that he didn't give up on his degree for the sake of his future.

"It was wanting to stay on the rails in terms of what a stable life looked like. Like, 'This fun thing can only be that, and it cannot be tied to my livelihood or my career,'" the 34-year-old told Will. "I don't fully regret it, because that was a healthy way to approach it, to be like, 'This thing that makes me happy should be protected from outside elements.'"