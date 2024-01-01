Emilia Pérez sweeps European Film Awards

Jacques Audiard's musical crime thriller Emilia Pérez was the big winner at the 37th European Film Awards in Lucerne, Switzerland on Saturday.

In addition to beating contenders including The Substance and The Room Next Door to the best film prize, while Audiard won the drirector and screenwriter awards.

Karla Sofía Gascón also triumphed in the best actress category for her performance in the title role, while Juliette Welfling won an editing prize to complete an impressive night.

Meanwhile, the actor award was won by Abou Sangare for Souleymane's Story, beating the likes of Daniel Craig (Queer), and Ralp Fiennes (Conclave).

Isabella Rossellini and Wim Wenders were honoured with lifetime achievement awards.