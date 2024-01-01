Snoop Dogg wants to replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

Snoop Dogg wants to take over scandal-hit British TV presenter Gregg Wallace's role as a judge of MasterChef.

Late last month Wallace stepped away from his co-presenting and judging role after complaints of inappropriate behaviour on set.

Although the 60-year-old has not been fired, and is still under investigation, special episodes have been pulled from the BBC Christmas scheldules. Since the initial accusations, he has also faced additional complaints about his actions on set, as well as an allegation of harassment from the female ghostwriter who worked with him on his autobiography.

With Wallace in the doghouse, Snoop has his eye on his job, telling the Daily Mirror: "You better believe Snoop could be the new MasterChef judge. My boy Gordon (Ramsay) judges on the US version of the show, and I know he would back me to be able to judge on the UK version.

"He knows I am not playing when it comes to food. He knows I can cook - I have even given him some tips. I hosted a cooking show over here (Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party) and I have always been vocal about wanting to work on a UK show. I love the place - and for real, this could be the perfect opportunity."

Lawyers for Wallace have said it is "entirely false" that the MasterChef judge "engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature" but he will not rejoin his longtime co-host John Torode until the conclusion of the investigation into the allegations.

Torode, 59, has distanced himself from his presenting partner, saying: "The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant experience is awful to hear and I have found the recent press reports truly upsetting."