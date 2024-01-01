Marianne Jean-Baptiste wins Best Lead at the BIFAs

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Marianne Jean-Baptiste has taken home the best lead performance gong at the British Independent Film Awards.
The 2024 BIFAs winners were unveiled at a ceremony at performing arts and concert venue The Roundhouse in North London.
Jean-Baptiste, best known for her role in the 1996 film Secrets & Lies - for which she earned nominations for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and the Golden Globe and BAFTA Award in the same category - won the prestigious award for her performance in the Mike Leigh drama, Hard Truths.
Other winners on the night included Sophie Okonedo, who received the Richard Harris award. Okonedo is best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in 2004's Hotel Rwanda, Her other film credits include The Secret Lie Of Bees and Death On The Nile.
Franz Rogowski won best supporting role, pipping the newsworthy Barry Keoghan at the post.
Rich Peppiatt's Kneecap was the most awarded picture, with seven wins in total including best British independent film.
Here are the other winners from the ceremony.
Best feature documentary: Witches
Best British short film: Wander To Wonder
Best international independent film: Anora
Best joint lead performance: Liam &Ocute;g &Ocute; Hannaidh, Naoise &Ocute; Cairealláin, JJ &Ocute; Dochartaigh - Kneecap
Best screenplay: Sandhya Suri - Santosh
Best debut director: Christopher Andrews - Bring Them Down
Best debut screenwriter: Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap
Best debut director - feature documentary: Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane - Grand Theft Hamlet
Breakthrough performance: Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl
Best director: Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl