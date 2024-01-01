Marianne Jean-Baptiste wins Best Lead at the BIFAs

Marianne Jean-Baptiste has taken home the best lead performance gong at the British Independent Film Awards.

The 2024 BIFAs winners were unveiled at a ceremony at performing arts and concert venue The Roundhouse in North London.

Jean-Baptiste, best known for her role in the 1996 film Secrets & Lies - for which she earned nominations for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and the Golden Globe and BAFTA Award in the same category - won the prestigious award for her performance in the Mike Leigh drama, Hard Truths.

Other winners on the night included Sophie Okonedo, who received the Richard Harris award. Okonedo is best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in 2004's Hotel Rwanda, Her other film credits include The Secret Lie Of Bees and Death On The Nile.

Franz Rogowski won best supporting role, pipping the newsworthy Barry Keoghan at the post.

Rich Peppiatt's Kneecap was the most awarded picture, with seven wins in total including best British independent film.

Here are the other winners from the ceremony.

Best feature documentary: Witches

Best British short film: Wander To Wonder

Best international independent film: Anora

Best joint lead performance: Liam &Ocute;g &Ocute; Hannaidh, Naoise &Ocute; Cairealláin, JJ &Ocute; Dochartaigh - Kneecap

Best screenplay: Sandhya Suri - Santosh

Best debut director: Christopher Andrews - Bring Them Down

Best debut screenwriter: Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap

Best debut director - feature documentary: Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane - Grand Theft Hamlet

Breakthrough performance: Susan Chardy - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl

Best director: Rungano Nyoni - On Becoming A Guinea Fowl