Lindsay Hubbard welcomes baby daughter

Lindsay Hubbard has welcomed her first baby, a daughter.

"She's here! Gemma Britt Kufe," the Summer House star wrote via Instagram on 8 December, alongside a photo of her and partner Turner Kufe holding on to their baby's hands.

Hubbard announced in July that she and Kufe - whose identity she did not publicly reveal at the time - were expecting.

"Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! We're pregnant!" she wrote via Instagram at the time.

"I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!"

In an interview with People that followed, Hubbard explained the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy.

"It was a surprise and a shock at first because we were not trying or even planning, but we had some honest conversations and it just felt so right for both of us," she told the outlet.

Hubbard and Kufe - a doctor who works in biotech investing - began dating in January.

"We have a very loving, caring and healthy relationship. I finally feel like I met my match with him," she said of her beau.

Summer House premiered on Bravo in January 2017 and follows a group of friends who share a house in the Hamptons on weekends between Memorial Day and Labor Day.