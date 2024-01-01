King Charles' Sandringham home reopens to public

Sandringham Estate, one of the royal residences of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, has reopened after temporarily closing for health and safety reasons.

The estate announced its decision to close part of its Winter Light Trail on 7 December via Instagram Story, citing "health and safety" concerns caused by severe weather from Storm Darragh.

"All ticket holders for this evening's cancelled event on Saturday 7 December have now been emailed and/or sent a text message," the message read alongside a photo of the castle and its Winter Light Trail.

An annual festive attraction at Sandringham, the Winter Light Trail is a mile-long trail illuminated by interactive light displays and festive music for the holiday season.

The trail was impacted by Storm Darragh's strong winds and heavy rains. As a result, the park was closed so the estate's team could conduct the necessary safety checks once the storm was over. All ticket-holders for Saturday's event were reimbursed.

The estate's official website confirmed the trail's reopening with a message that was also shared to Instagram. "The team have completed safety checks and are delighted to say Luminate Winter Trail will open as normal."

The Winter Light Trail at Sandringham Estate runs until 24 December.