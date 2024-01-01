Gisele Bündchen shares sweet message to son Benjamin on his 15th

Gisele Bündchen has penned a heartfelt tribute to her son Benjamin on his 15th birthday.

The pregnant model, who has been holidaying in Costa Rica with her kids and boyfriend Joachim Valente, went public with her love for her son in a series of snaps in her Instagram Stories.

On a photo of Ben she wrote, "Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest boy on Earth!"

Accompanying a second snap of the birthday boy hugging his younger sister Vivian, she praised him for having "the biggest heart", adding, "It's amazing to see you grow into an incredible young man."

The third photo was of Bündchen and her son holding a bird together.

"Te amo muito," she wrote in her native Portuguese (I love you a lot).

Ben's father, seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, also offered a sweet tribute to his son.

His photo carousel began with a photo of Ben and Brady's older son, Jack, 17, who he shares with former flame Bridget Moynahan.

"Happy Birthday Benny! I'm so proud of the young man you are," the gridiron great said.

Brady and Bündchen ended their marriage in 2022, but live near each other in Florida and co-parent their two children.

It was revealed in October that the model is expecting a baby with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim.