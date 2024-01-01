Kate Cassidy pays tribute to late Liam Payne in emotional TikTok video

Kate Cassidy has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late boyfriend, Liam Payne.

The former One Direction singer died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October. He was 31.

Kate has stepped away from the spotlight since Liam's tragic passing, but on Sunday, she returned to TikTok to post a montage of videos of herself and the British star.

The clip, set to Mazzy Star's 1993 song Fade into You, included footage of the pair going bowling together, eating pizza in a kitchen, watching a soccer game at a stadium, and going sledding down a snowy hill.

In addition, Kate and Liam are seen posing together at Disneyland, kissing sweetly at a restaurant, holding hands at a red carpet event, and relaxing at home.

The influencer simply captioned the post, "I love you."

Kate and Liam started dating in October 2022.

Following the For You singer's death, the social media star thanked fans for the "kind words and love" she had received and maintained she would love Liam for the "rest of my life".

"I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. "I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

Last month, Kate attended Liam's funeral at a church in Amersham, England with her friend Damian Hurley by her side.

The performer's ex-girlfriend Cheryl, with whom he shared a seven-year-old son named Bear, was also photographed at the memorial.