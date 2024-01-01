Donnie Wahlberg: 'I cried filming the final scene for Blue Bloods'

Donnie Wahlberg has revealed he broke down in tears filming the final scenes of Blue Bloods.

The actor, who has appeared alongside Tom Selleck and Bridget Moynahan in the police drama for 14 seasons, recalled calling time on the hit TV show.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wahlberg revealed the cast couldn't contain their emotions as they filmed together for the last time.

"We were all walking this real delicate tightrope during the finale, knowing that it was the last episode and feeling very emotional each day," he said.

The final scene saw the characters sit down for a family dinner, and 55-year-old Wahlberg has admitted no-one wanted to leave the table once the cameras had stopped rolling.

"I think when we finished filming is what I'll remember most. We all just kind of sat there for a long time, and I think everyone was hesitating to say something to say goodbye because A, nobody wanted to, and B, everyone knew once somebody starts talking, it's a wrap," he recalled. "The tissues are coming out and everyone's going to start crying, and sure enough they did."

During the poignant scene, Selleck's character Frank Reagan recited a poem and Wahlberg, who played Frank's police detective son Danny Reagan, has insisted viewers will also feel emotional after watching it.

"They may be sitting down feeling conflicted by emotion because it is the last episode," he said. "We definitely went to work every day knowing it was the last episode and tried to hold back the tears and the emotion, and the audience will probably do the same."

The final episode of Blue Bloods will air in the US on 13 December.