Katie Holmes fears her daughter is being targeted

Katie Holmes has hit back at a biting comment from a fan to defend her daughter.

Social media drama unfolded on Monday following a denial by Holmes that the daughter she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 62, was in line to receive a one million dollar trust fund.

In light of a report that daughter Suri, 18, would receive the six-figure sum, the 45-year-old Dawson's Creek star blasted the news as "Completely false," adding, "stop making stuff up... Enough."

Her pushback elicited a backlash from some fans, however, with one taking aim at her over her privileged view of life.

The disgruntled follower wrote, "Gosh the hardships you guys face. Hey are you worried if you can pay your rent AND eat this month? No? Yea me either... I Wish these were my problems."

The critic continued, "And look I get it, i honestly don't begrudge you for being famous and working hard for your wealth. I know you work hard and problems are problems no matter who you are. I can only assume, but you are a great mom. And anyone can see that. But I mean, big picture dear. A story in a rag media outlet, when there are moms in parts of this world who hope their daughters just survive the day. So Just perspective."

This prompted Holmes to double down, surprising fans as she replied, "I don't disagree. But in the world today, I don't want a target on my child's back. It's dangerous."

Holmes and Cruise were married from 2006 until 2012 and their daughter, Suri, was born on 18 April 2006.