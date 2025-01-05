Ariana Grande admits tears over Golden Globes nomination

Ariana Grande has confessed she was "floored" and in tears upon learning she is nominated for a Golden Globe.

The 31-year-old chart-topping star has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress Performance in a Motion Picture over her role as Galinda Upland in the hit musical Wicked.

The Golden Globes are highly regarded as an early indication of who will be nominated for an Oscar - and it seems Grande is overjoyed with the recognition she is achieving for her film work.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday and sharing a screenshot of her nomination, she wrote, "Oh my goodness oh my goodness."

"I am floored and honoured to be recognised by members of the @goldenglobes crying (of course)... It's impossible to find my words, but I am simply so deeply grateful for this acknowledgement."

In a nod to Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for Best Actress Performance in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role as Elphaba Thropp in the film, she wrote, "Congratulations to my brilliant, dear sister @cynthiaerivo, and all of our Ozian family on this celebration of our work."

And in reference to the language of the musical, the yes, and? singer concluded, "I can't possibly express my gratitution."

Grande faces competition for the gong from Emilia Pérez stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana, The Brutalist's Felicity Jones, The Substance's Margaret Qualley and Conclave's Isabella Rossellini.

The Golden Globes will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday 5 January 2025.