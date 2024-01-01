Lisa Kudrow notes Matthew Perry 'got to die happy'

Lisa Kudrow has shared her relief that Matthew Perry "got to die happy" when he passed away in 2023.

The entertainment world was thrown into mourning in October last year when news broke that Perry had died at the age of 54.

The Friends icon tragically died by drowning in his hot tub at home in California - while coronary artery disease and acute effects of the illegal drug ketamine were also listed as contributing factors to his death.

Sitcom co-star Kudrow, 61, is still grieving the loss of her friend, but has revealed she is taking comfort from some of the details of his sudden death.

She said during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, "This will sound odd. I'm more comforted that he was happy the day he died. He got to die happy. And to me, that was a gift."

Podcast host Dax Shepard sensitively approached the fact that Perry had battled addictions during his life - and reflected on the fact that his best days had been immortalised on screen through his sitcom with the 10 seasons and 236 episodes of Friends.

Agreeing, Kudrow commented, "I loved that Matthew I first met and the one at the end, because God love him, this is you, and I love you. I understand, and so did he."