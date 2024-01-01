Gypsy Rose Blanchard finalises divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has finalised her divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson.

Blanchard announced their separation in March this year on social media and filed for divorce in April.

The couple married in 2022 when the 33-year-old was still in prison for killing her mother back in 2015 after a lifetime of physical, mental, and medical abuse.

The finalisation of their divorce was confirmed to People magazine by the Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court in Louisiana.

One of Blanchard's friends, Nadiya Vizier, told People in April that Blanchard thought Anderson, 38, was "controlling."

"He got in her face and screamed," she said. "Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn't - but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary."

Anderson has denied behaving in such a manner.

Anderson's lawyer, Jeffrey Carrier, told TMZ his client skipped the court appearance to save on legal fees, adding that because the pair had been living apart for six months, they were able to finalise things with an uncontested divorce.

The pair reportedly agreed on no spousal report, although they still have to settle the division of community property.

Since their split, Gypsy reunited with ex-fiance Ken Uker, and the couple are now expecting a daughter together in January 2025.

Earlier this year she spoke about their relationship.

"I'm in love," she told People. "He was a support when I was going through emotional hardship. But then I let myself open up to the feelings I've always had for him. For the first time in my life, I'm doing something that makes me happy - I'm prioritising me."