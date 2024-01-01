Donald Trump shares what Prince William told him about King Charles' health: 'He's fighting hard'

Donald Trump has shared what he spoke about when he met Prince William.

The President-Elect spoke to Prince William in a one-on-one meeting at the UK Ambassador's Residence in Paris, where world leaders had gathered to celebrate the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

William was representing King Charles III at the event.

The 78-year-old has told how he enquired about the health of both King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after they were both diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of this year.

"I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well," Trump told the New York Times.

"And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad."

He continued, "He's a good-looking guy. He looked really, very handsome last night. Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that. Good man, this one. He is doing a fantastic job."

Trump told how the pair "had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."

In November, William told reporters in Cape Town that dealing with two cancer diagnoses in the family in the space of a few months has made things very hard.

"It's been dreadful," he said. "It's probably been the hardest year in my life."

He added, "Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult. I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."