Keira Knightley prefers Die Hard over Love Actually for Christmas movie viewing

Keira Knightley much prefers Die Hard to Love Actually when it comes to Christmas movie viewing.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, host Jimmy pointed out that the British actress appears in one of the "greatest holiday films of all time" and asked whether she watches the 2003 romance comedy each year.

In response, Keira revealed she hadn't seen the movie again since the premiere when she was 18.

"I've never seen it since. That's nothing about Love Actually. I don't really watch anything I do," she explained. "But I know that Love Actually has become this massive thing, and for lots of people, it's become part of their Christmas. But I've not seen it since then."

Jimmy then asked Keira what she does like to watch during the festive season.

"Die Hard," the 39-year-old nodded, wading into the long-running debate over whether the 1988 Bruce Willis action vehicle can be considered a Christmas movie.

Keira went on to note that her children are mostly interested in animated films right now, such as those made by the Japanese company Studio Ghibli.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shares daughters Edie, nine, and Delilah, five, with husband James Righton.

"This is just lovely after seven years of (children's cartoon) Peppa Pig. And you know that thing where you're like, 'Oh they're so nice, should we have another one?' And you think, 'Yeah I could do the pregnancy, I could even do the birth, but I cannot watch anymore Peppa Pig. No more,'" she exclaimed.