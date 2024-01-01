Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds admit 2017 Golden Globes kiss was 'insensitive'

Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds have admitted their 2017 Golden Globes kiss was "insensitive" to award winner Ryan Gosling.

During Variety's Actors and Actors interview series, The Amazing Spider-Man and Deadpool stars remembered how they exchanged a joke kiss as Gosling took to the stage to accept a prize for La La Land.

"The last time I saw you was the Golden Globes. Garfield was sitting beside me, and he goes, 'Hey, if they call your name and you win, don't kiss your wife (Blake Lively), just kiss me," Reynolds recalled, noting that they decided to do it anyway when he lost.

The British actor told the funnyman that he was "glad that you were you were game" for the joke and they both expressed gratitude that their "insensitive" moment didn't steal Gosling's thunder because it was only discovered later in the background of a wide audience photo.

"I also retrospectively felt a little bit insensitive towards Ryan's moment," Garfield said, to which Reynolds agreed and added, "But I was grateful that it was in such a wide shot that nobody actually noticed until later and it was actually kind of perfect."

The We Live in Time star then revealed that he actually said sorry to the Barbie star in person.

"But I was able to apologise to Ryan about that and say, 'I'm so so sorry,'" he shared.

Reynolds, in his typical deadpan humour, joked that he didn't apologise to Gosling and instead egged his house because he "didn't feel so great about losing" the Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) category for his performance in Deadpool.