Jamie Foxx reveals he suffered brain bleed and stroke in near-fatal medical emergency

Jamie Foxx has finally revealed the truth behind his mystery hospitalisation last year.

In his new Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., the Oscar-winning actor finally revealed what occurred when he suffered a medical emergency in Atlanta, Georgia in April 2023 and spent weeks in the hospital and a physical rehab facility.

"April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for an Aspirin. I realised quickly that when you're in a medical emergency, your boys don't know what the f**k to do," Foxx said, reports People. "Before I could get the Aspirin (clicks his fingers) I went out. I don't remember 20 days."

The 56-year-old explained that his friends took him to a doctor in Atlanta and he was given a cortisone injection and sent home, but his sister, Deidra Dixon, "knew something was wrong" and drove him to Piedmont Hospital.

Recalling what the doctor told his sister, Foxx continued, "He said, 'He's having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke... If I don't go in his head right now, we're going to lose him.'

"We didn't find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke. He may be able to make a full recovery but it's going to be he worst year of his life.' That's what it was Atlanta. You finally got the story. You saved my life."

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star became emotional as he remembered waking up 20 days later and finding out he had had a stroke and was in a wheelchair.

"Twenty days I don't remember, but on May 4th I woke up (clicks fingers), and when I woke up I found myself in a wheelchair. I couldn't walk, in a wheelchair, and I was like, 'Why the f**k am I in a wheelchair?'" he recounted.

Foxx then re-enacted trying to get out of the wheelchair and failing, before recalling that he told his friend to "stop this f**king prank" because "Jamie Foxx don't get strokes". He later regained his ability to walk.

After months out of the spotlight, Foxx addressed his fans for the first time on social media in July 2023, without divulging what happened. He made his first public appearance at an awards show that December.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., which was filmed in Atlanta in October, was released on Netflix on Tuesday.