Jeremy Renner: 'I'm 25 per cent titanium'

Jeremy Renner has joked he's "25 per cent titanium" following his near-fatal snowplough accident.

The Hawkeye actor suffered serious injuries after being pulled under the treads of a snowplough on New Year's Day in 2023. Renner underwent various operations to treat injuries including 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung and punctured liver, and has now quipped he could take on one of the greatest Marvel superheroes.

"I don't think of it as limitations," he revealed on Tuesday when asked about his recovery as he attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, reported Variety. "Even though I'm 25 per cent titanium, so f**k Iron Man."

Despite the slow road to recovery, Renner returned to work on his TV show Mayor of Kingstown earlier this year and has maintained a positive perspective on life.

The 53-year-old star realises he is lucky to be alive and refuses to be defined by the accident.

"It'll be two years in January, and I am very, very proud to overcome a great adversity in my life," he explained. "I'm forever grateful for all the love and support I've gotten from people all around the world... that helped propel me to get better, and it's the only thing that really kind of defines me in my life at this point."

Renner also revealed he's putting the final touches to a new book which will offer an insight into how his life has changed since the accident.

"While I've been here this whole trip, I've been doing the final edit on it, so it's kind of fresh in my brain, because I tried to push it away a lot of times," he added. "And there's so many wonderful gifts that come from being tested to your limits of death. Because I did die, and I came back, and I came back for a reason... and I'm glad I'm back."