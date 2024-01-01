NEWS Chris Evans is reportedly due to appear in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Newsdesk Share with :





The 43-year-old actor played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from 2011’s ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ until ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019, though TheWrap has now claimed Evans will be making a surprise appearance in the studio’s next crossover blockbuster in 2026.



While the outlet reported the ‘Red One’ star would be returning to the MCU “in some capacity” for ‘Doomsday’, it was not confirmed which role Evans would be playing after the actor also recently appeared as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’.



If this turns out to be true, Evans will be reuniting with his former ‘Avengers’ co-star Robert Downey Jr., 59, who will be playing the antagonist Doctor Doom in ‘Doomsday’.



The ‘Oppenheimer’ star - who had fronted the MCU from its inception with 2008’s ‘Iron Man’ until ‘Endgame’ 11 years later - was revealed to be returning to the franchise as its next big villain at this year’s San Diego Comic Con in July, where it was also announced directors Joe and Anthony Russo would be back behind the camera for ‘Doomsday’.



After being unveiled as the series’ next big bad, Downey Jr. explained how Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige pitched the role of Doctor Doom to him and his wife Susan Downey.



During an appearance on ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter’ podcast, he recalled: “Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point, and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that, if you were to come back…’ And Susan was like, ‘Wait, wait, come back as what?’



“And then we both realized, over time, that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy.



“[Feige is] a very sophisticated, creative thinker about, ‘How can we not go backwards? How can we not disappoint expectations? How can we continue to beat expectations?’



“And he brought up Victor von Doom, and I looked into [the] character, and I was like, ‘Wow.’ And later on, he goes, ‘Let's get Victor von Doom right. Let's get that right.’”



After the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ star concluded he wanted to play the villain, Downey Jr. and Feige went to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s house to pitch the idea, and found that the executive was a big fan of the plans.



Downey Jr. continued: “So then I said to Kevin, ‘Can I go talk to Bob Iger?’ He goes, ‘About?’ I go, ‘About everything.’



“We go to Iger’s pad, and we sit down and start saying, ‘I just really want to be…’ He goes, ‘I like it.’ I was like, ‘He likes it.’”



As well as Downey Jr. and potentially Evans, it was also recently reported Anthony Mackie would appear in ‘Doomsday’ as Captain America after his first solo outing as the new Star Spangled Man in 2025’s ‘Captain America: Brave New World’.

