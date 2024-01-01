Daniel Craig reveals 'difficult' impact Bond had on his family life

Daniel Craig has revealed his family found it "difficult" when his fame hit the stratosphere after he was cast as James Bond.

The 56-year-old actor first played the iconic MI6 agent in 2006's Casino Royale and held down the role until 2021's No Time to Die.

Craig, who is married to About A Boy actress Rachel Weisz and is also a father-of-two, explained that the huge amount of fame that arrived with the role came at a cost to his family life.

Speaking at a Q&A session in London, the 007 star said, per Variety, "I loved every second of it. I mean, some of it was tough and weird and strange and emotionally kind of difficult for everybody, including my family. The fame is weird."

Before landing the iconic role, the actor starred in arty films such as The Mother and Enduring Love and also featured in the Angelina Jolie fronted Lara Croft film series.

Reflecting on his life before Bond fame, he said, "I was working and had a little bit of fame and it bought me, you know, a drink at the bar. But I could still go anywhere."

The British star added that his hesitation about celebrity "couldn't be the reason not to" take the part, prompting him to enthusiastically say yes when he won the role almost two decades ago.