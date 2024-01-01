Megan Fox and MGK spark split reports after pregnancy announcement

Megan Fox and MGK have sparked split reports just weeks after announcing they are expecting a baby together.

The Transformers actress, 38, and the chart-topping punk-rock singer, 34, revealed just last month that they are expecting a baby together.

But on Tuesday, reports suggested Megan and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, have called time on their on-off romance once again.

TMZ broke the news, writing, "Megan and MGK ended things over Thanksgiving weekend while they were together in Vail, Colorado."

The outlet added, "We're told the reason for their split is that Megan found material on MGK's phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early. MGK dipped out of the trip early, and since then, the former couple hasn't seen each other, and they are not together at this time."

Us Weekly reported similar claims but added that the pair "could very well be back together" at a later time.

Megan and MGK first started dating in 2020 and became engaged in January 2022, only to split in March that same year.

They soon reconciled and in November this year, Megan announced her latest pregnancy by posing naked to show off her developing bump and also shared a photo of a positive pregnancy test.

Megan is mother to three children that she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a 15-year-old daughter from a past relationship.