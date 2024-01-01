Keira Knightley blames Peppa Pig for stopping her from having more kids

Keira Knightley has blamed Peppa Pig for stopping her from having any more children.

The 39-year-old actress is a proud mother-of-two, sharing daughters Edie, nine, and Delilah, five, with husband James Righton, 41.

However, she has revealed she can't face any more children's TV shows - meaning she will not have any more kids.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, the Black Doves star said, "You know that thing where you're like, 'Oh, you know they're so nice. Should we have another one?'

"And you think, 'Oh yeah, I could do the pregnancy. I could even do the birth, but I cannot watch anymore Peppa Pig.' It's not gonna happen. There's no more kids."

Knightley went on to explain she was left mortified when her eldest daughter called her out for embarrassing mum dancing at her recent birthday party.

The two-time Oscar nominee said, "It's really annoying. You know when they're teenagers, you think, 'Yeah, they're gonna find me embarrassing.' But nine, right?"

Explaining, the star continued, "So (Edie's) having this disco party, and I was like, 'Yay! I get to dance and can get all the girls dancing.' (She goes) 'Mum, mum you are so embarrassing, just go and stand in the corner.' It was awful."

Knightley and former Klaxons singer Righton have been married since 2013.