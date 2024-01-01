Fans beg Kim Kardashian to help CEO shooter

Fans have pleaded with Kim Kardashian to help CEO shooter Luigi Mangione with his legal case.

The reality star and entrepreneur's followers pleaded with her to provide Luigi Mangione with legal assistance after he was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with the murder of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

While Kim, 44, is not a qualified lawyer, she has been vocal and active in her advocacy for select prison inmates, such as brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are currently awaiting resentencing after spending nearly three decades behind bars for murdering their parents in 1989.

"Somebody please contact kim kardashian and tell her to protect luigi mangione, he cannot go to jail," one fan posted to social media after Mangione, 26, was arrested.

The alleged assassin has gathered a cult following in the days since the shooting on 4 December, with some believing the attack marked a stand against capitalism, while others were charmed by Mangione's mug shot.

Other fans suggested Kim's clothing brand Skims could use Mangione as a model.

'(Mangione is) lowkey the modern day prison bae," one wrote, adding, "kim kardashian is looking at ways to set him free as we speak!! the inevitable skims campaign will break the internet..."

"Kim Kardashian needs to get Luigi pardoned and then get him in a Skims campaign," another posted.