Cher and Dick Van Dyke evacuate homes amid Malibu wildfires

Cher and Dick Van Dyke have been forced to evacuate their homes in Malibu, California due to wildfires.

Local authorities posted mandatory evacuation orders after a brush fire broke out in Southern California late on Monday night.

The Franklin Fire surprised residents, with around 20,000 people evacuated and 1,500 firefighters tackling the blaze.

In a statement to The New York Times, Cher's publicist Liz Rosenberg confirmed the Believe hitmaker had temporarily left her property.

The iconic singer was staying at a hotel with her pets.

Elsewhere, Hollywood legend Dick posted a statement on Facebook in which he assured fans that he and wife Arlene Silver are safe.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo (who) escaped as we were leaving," he wrote, referring to one of their cats. "We're praying he'll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires."

Dick will celebrate his 99th birthday on Friday.

A representative for fellow Malibu resident Barbra Streisand declined to comment on her whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Mira Sorvino has also been affected by the wildfires.

"All my Malibu friends and neighbors I pray that you are safe," the actress wrote on X on Tuesday. "We evacuated in the middle of the night, kids and pets all accounted for! Scary times!!"

The Franklin Fire comes six years after the devastating Woolsey Fire. The blaze swept through Los Angeles County and Ventura County in November 2018, killing three people and destroying hundreds of buildings.