Jana Kramer's husband won't 'ever allow' her to film sex scenes

Jana Kramer's husband Allan Russell won't "ever allow" her to film sex scenes for onscreen projects.

During the latest instalment of her Whine Down podcast, the actress and her partner, whom she wed in July, discussed a recent episode of Yellowstone in which Wes Bentley and Dawn Olivieri's characters had a sex scene.

In response, Allan declared that he didn't want Jana to take on roles that required her to portray a level of intimacy with someone else.

"There's not part of me that will ever, ever, ever allow that, ever, for a man to be that close to you like that (on set)," he fired. "Never."

"What if Taylor Sheridan has me audition and I book a role where I have to have that scene?" Jana responded, referring to the creator of hit show Yellowstone.

"Then I will go Tommy Lee on everyone," the 43-year-old exclaimed, referencing the Mötley Crüe drummer's notorious behaviour in the '90s. "I will be phoning the producers and threatening the producers, 'You need to change that scene. Well, this for the good of your health, you need to change this scene.'"

Jana, 41, then insisted there is nothing inappropriate about filming sex scenes on set.

However, Allan argued that such moments are "not good for a marriage".

"No. I wouldn't let you do that scene. No," the former football player declared. "That's not good for a marriage, that type of role. It's not. Especially (as) a man who's not in the acting world, it's difficult, therefore that's my opinion based on, I'm not in that world (sic). You can keep smiling and laughing if you want. But let's flip it. Let's flip it because we always do that."

The couple debated the topic for some time before Jana eventually declared, "I literally can't win."

"No, you can't win, so don't try," the Scottish sportsman added.

Jana and Allan confirmed they were dating in early 2023 and welcomed their first child together, a son named Roman, later that year.