Lisa Kudrow reveals Friends cast only had one group dinner after show ended

Lisa Kudrow has revealed the cast of Friends only had one group dinner after the show ended in 2004.

During an interview for the Dinner's on Me podcast on Tuesday, host Jesse Tyler Ferguson asked the actress what it was like to get back together with her co-stars for the 2021 reunion special.

In response, Lisa explained that it was the first time that she and her former sitcom colleagues - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer - had all met up in over a decade.

"It was so good," she said of the reunion. "We'd only had dinner the six of us once before since the show ended."

Jesse then asked, "How soon after the show?"

To which Lisa replied, "Ten years!"

"It was like we didn't miss a beat," she continued, adding: "Just us at someone's house and had dinner and didn't miss a beat."

Lisa went on to reflect on Matthew's death from the acute effects of ketamine at the age of 54 in October 2023.

"It shook us up, I have to say," the 61-year-old insisted. "I mean, he said, 'It won't be a surprise, but it will be a shock.' And that was exactly right. He's so smart, like, how did he know? So smart. That is true, it wasn't a surprise, but it was a shock. It was a big jolt. I think, personally, I think he died happy. I think in the days around his passing, he was happy and excited about what's happening next."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lisa noted that she started to watch select episodes of Friends to help her navigate grief.

"God forbid anybody walk into my house and saw me watching my show, I'd be mortified," she joked. "But after Matthew passed away, there were marathons, and I wanted to watch. It felt like part of the remembering, grieving, remembering, all that, and just enjoying, and celebrating. And, boy, I appreciated everybody on it."

Lisa is currently promoting her new TV series, No Good Deed. The dark comedy, also starring Ray Romano, premieres on Netflix on Thursday.