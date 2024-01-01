Halsey 'very excited' to write and produce TV series

Halsey is working on a new TV series titled Bloodlust.

On Tuesday, editors at Variety reported that the singer-songwriter is the creator, writer, and executive producer of the upcoming dark comedy show set to air on Amazon Prime Video.

Confirming the news, Halsey - who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns - posted a screenshot of the article on her Instagram page and noted that they can't wait to get working on the project.

"Very excited to embark on this journey with some of the best people that I know. More to say later. For now, there's work to do," the 30-year-old wrote.

In response, many of Halsey's celebrity followers posted congratulatory messages.

"Queen," exclaimed Julia Fox, while Michelle Monaghan posted, "This (fire emoji)."

Cast and plot details remain under wraps, though Variety reported that Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, won't appear in the show.

Ti West is onboard to executive produce and direct, while Severance producer Mark Friedman is attached as the showrunner.

Previously, Halsey worked with West on the 2024 horror movie MaXXXine, the third in the X franchise. They played the character of Tabby Martin.

The Without Me hitmaker released her fifth studio album, The Great Impersonator, in October.