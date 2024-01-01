Anne Hathaway feels 'emotional' about third Christopher Nolan collaboration

Anne Hathaway feels like she's "doing something right" with her career because she's about to work with Christopher Nolan for a third time.

In November, it was reported that The Devil Wears Prada actress will star alongside Zendaya, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o in Nolan's top-secret movie.

Reflecting on the news in an interview with WWD, Hathaway admitted she felt speechless and emotional about getting the chance to work with the Oscar-winning director so many times.

"I have so many feelings about it that I don't even know how to articulate. It fills me with so much joy, and I don't know how to talk about it," she told the outlet. "I love Chris and (his wife and producing partner) Emma Nolan so much, and to be invited into their world is, I mean, I know from experience it's one of the best places you can find yourself.

"Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, three felt like it would've been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen, and that it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right."

The Princess Diaries star first worked with Nolan when she played Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises in 2012 and they teamed up soon after for the 2014 sci-fi epic Interstellar.

Hathaway noted that working on Interstellar shortly after winning an Oscar for Les Misérables was a "vitalizing, reviving, encouraging" experience and "a gift in that moment".

"Getting Interstellar at any point in your life would have been a career highlight," she praised. "The moment that I got to go into that world, for me personally, it was the safest and most exhilarating place I could ever be as an actor and as a human."

Plot and character details are being kept under wraps. The mystery project will begin shooting in the first half of next year before being released in cinemas on 17 July 2026.