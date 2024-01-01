Ridley Scott claims Paul Mescal will star in upcoming Beatles movies

Ridley Scott has seemingly let slip that Paul Mescal will star in the upcoming Beatles movies.

The famed filmmaker let the news slip during a discussion with Christopher Nolan after a screening of his movie, Gladiator II, at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott told Nolan that his upcoming thriller, The Dog Stars, might not feature his Gladiator II lead because he is committed to Sam Mendes' landmark Beatles feature project.

When asked if Mescal would be in his next film, Scott replied, "Maybe. Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next. So I may have to let him go."

The Normal People star has been rumoured to be the top choice to play Sir Paul McCartney in the four-film project. Each film will focus on a different member of the Fab Four - McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The Irish actor declined to confirm the speculation during an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month. However, he acknowledged that "it would be an incredible story to be attached to".

"The fact that Sam Mendes is attached to direct, like truly, it would be a dream come true," he added.

Scott's comments come shortly after Starr appeared to verify reports that Barry Keoghan will play him in the films.

"I think it's great," the Beatles drummer told ET in November. "I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many."

The casting revelations have not been confirmed by the studio, Sony Pictures.

The project has the full support of McCartney, Starr and the families of Lennon and Harrison. The films are due to be released in 2027.