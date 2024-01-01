Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez exchanged voice notes after Golden Globe nominations

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez exchanged voice notes after they were nominated for Golden Globes.

The Wicked star reached out to her fellow pop star and actress after the nominations for the 2025 awards were announced on Monday.

"I respect her so much, and I've always adored her," Ariana told Variety of the Only Murders in the Building star. "I was really happy for her to see us on that list together. It was very special."

Both stars were nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category, with Ariana nominated for her role as Glinda in Wicked and Selena for her portrayal of Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez.

Emilia Pérez, a Spanish-language musical crime film, dominated the nominations with 10 nods, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.

Speaking to Variety, Selena revealed Ariana was one of the first people to contact her after the nominations were announced.

"Ariana texted me and it was the sweetest note and it was about six in the morning," the actress shared. "We sent each other voice messages. It was very exciting."

Ariana, who found fame on Nickelodeon, went on to explain why she decided to reach out to the former Disney Channel star.

"I really love watching this moment happen for Selena," the We Can't Be Friends hitmaker said. "I know how hard she's worked and how long she's waited. I recognise that because it resonates with me so I know that feeling. So when you can reach out to your friends in the industry and say, 'Great work, congratulations,' why not do it?"

She added that she "wishes" she knew Selena better.