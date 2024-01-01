Sarah Jessica Parker teases And Just Like That... season three

Sarah Jessica Parker has teased And Just Like That... season three.

The Golden Globe-winning actress has revealed details of the upcoming third season of the Sex and the City revival.

Speaking on stage at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Parker reflected on the huge impact Sex and the City has had around the world and how it revolutionised American television.

"It was the female audience, what we called the gang of 10 million, that made the show possible," the star said. "We took the audience on a singular adventure and I have been so privileged to portray a character over a long period of her life that already spans around 25 years."

Parker went on to divulge details about the third season of And Just Like That..., which will be released on HBO Max sometime next year.

"It feels really big, really robust and exciting," the 59-year-old said. "There are so many interesting stories with additional characters that rightfully find a real home."

The actress teased that her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw, has a "wonderful storyline" in the upcoming season.

"There is growth with new faces. Carrie has a wonderful storyline," Parker shared. "The story takes some big swings and we fold some big ideas into those big swings."

The Hocus Pocus star added that the new season will see the return of several male characters, as well as some new ones.