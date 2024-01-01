Jim Carrey teases possible Grinch sequel

Jim Carrey has teased that he would consider reprising his role as the Grinch - on one condition.

The 62-year-old Canadian actor played the grouchy character in the 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

And while the star himself would be interested in playing the Christmas hating creature again, he has a condition that would need to be addressed before he would return to the role.

ComicBook asked the Golden Globe-winning star what character he would like to play again and he replied, "Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch."

He continued, "The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process."

He added, "The children were in my mind all the time. 'It's for the kids. It's for the kids. It's for the kids.' And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world."

This month Carrey reprises his role as Doctor Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and he previously told the Associated Press, "I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And, you know, it's just... I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly. Yeah."