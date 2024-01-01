Jim Carrey admits he came out retirement because 'he needs the money'

Jim Carrey has admitted he's come out retirement because "he needs the money."

The 62-year-old actor is in new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

It's been two years since he was in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and during that time he joked that he spent all his money.

"I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch," he told the Associated Press.

"And, you know, it's just...I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly."

The Mask star plays villain Dr. Robotnik in the upcoming movie. He has also played the role in the first two films in the franchise.

Two years ago, he told how he was moving away from acting.

"Well, I'm retiring," he told Access. "I'm being fairly serious. I feel like - and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists - I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

The actor has become increasingly selective about the films he stars in, and in 2022 revealed it would take a lot to entice him back in front of the camera.

"It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's, you know, written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said. "I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life."

The Ace Ventura star was the first actor to command $20 million (£15.6 million) for a movie, when he starred in The Cable Guy in 1996. He's reportedly made over $180 million (£141 million) during his career.