Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announce engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged.

Selena announced the news on her Instagram page. She posted a carousel of photos of her wearing a diamond ring, and the couple cuddling.

She captioned the post simply, "Forever begins now."

In the comments section, Benny wrote, "Hey wait... that's my wife."

Selena, 32, and music producer Benny, 36, confirmed they were dating last December, after having secretly been an item for around six months.

The pair were friends for several years before becoming romantically involved. They met after collaborating on songs together, including Selena's 2015 hit, Same Old Love. Benny even made an appearance in the star's I Can't Get Enough music video in 2019, wearing a giant teddy bear costume.

The pair have both been vocal about how much they mean to each other.

Selena, who has just been nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in Emilia Perez has called Benny "the best thing that's ever happened" to her, adding, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

Meanwhile, in July Benny wrote a heartfelt birthday message to Selena on social media.

He wrote, "i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life... happy bday bb ! i love u !"