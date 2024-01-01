Paris Hilton lifts lid on historic feud with Nicole Richie

Paris Hilton has opened up on what really caused her years-long feud with Nicole Richie.

The heiress explained the "toxic" environment that led to their friendship's collapse in 2005.

"Back then, the media was just so toxic and they loved starting feuds between people because, obviously, that sold tabloids," Hilton, 43, told the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Paris and Nicole, both 43, first met as toddlers and began starring together on reality TV series The Simple Life in 2003, but within two years were no longer speaking.

"It was mostly the media just spinning things and creating drama that didn't exist, which was normal in the 2000s," Paris added. "They did it with everyone."

In the same interview, Nicole explained the rift was heightened due to their youth at the time, and a lack of communication skills.

The pair, she said, "didn't know how to communicate with each other," and therefore believed any rumours that were published.

"If (they) were hearing something, (they) would assume (it was true)," she added. "We didn't have the communication skills we have right now to have check-ins."

In 2005, Paris told People magazine, "It's no big secret Nicole and I are no longer friends" and added, "Nicole knows what she did, and that's all I'm ever going to say about it."

The pair recently reunited on camera to shoot The Simple Life: Encore.