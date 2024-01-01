Adam Sandler confirms Eminem's 'insane' cameo in Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler has confirmed that Eminem has filmed an "insane" cameo for his Happy Gilmore sequel.

During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, the 50 First Dates actor revealed that the Lose Yourself rapper was "funny as hell" when he came to film his scenes for the sequel to the 1996 sports comedy.

"Eminem was cool, he came by, he was great," he said on the sports talk show. "I've known Eminem for a long time, he's a great guy and he came in and was funny as hell.

"I think we just hung out a day with Eminem and he just shot and shot and he was insane. (He) said a million things we can use and a million things that we're glad we have them on tape."

When the host asked what role Eminem would play, Sandler insisted he couldn't reveal such details.

The 58-year-old funnyman has wrapped production on the golf comedy and he expects it to be released on Netflix as early as July 2025.

Sandler reprises his titular role alongside Christopher McDonald as his rival Shooter McGavin, Julie Bowen as Happy's love interest Virginia Venit and Ben Stiller as the former abusive orderly Hal L.

Newcomers to the film series include Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley and Travis Kelce.

While their characters are being kept under wraps, The Substance actress told Jimmy Fallon in September that she only has a small role.

"It was the best thing that ever happened to me. It's a tiny part. I'm essentially deep background, but I can die happy now," she gushed.