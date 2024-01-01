Jonathan Bailey reveals he is 'reading books on adoption'

Jonathan Bailey has opened up about wanting kids.

The Bridgerton star, who has remained tight-lipped about his relationship status, has revealed he would like to have children one day.

"Yes, it's such a privilege for a man," Jonathan told British Vogue in an interview published on Thursday when asked if he wanted kids. "But I can't bring children into my lifestyle now."

He then went on to explain that he is too busy to start a family at the moment.

"I want to make sure I'm going to be present," the Wicked actor said. "I'm reading books on adoption. I might co-parent with a woman, but I'm thinking it will be with a man."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jonathan - who publicly came out as gay in 2018 - opened up about grappling with his sexuality at a young age.

The 36-year-old recalled going to a sleepover with his primary school friends and asking them, "'Guys, guys, who else thinks they're gay? Do you? I do. I do.'"

"It was a conversation I really, really wanted to have, to see if everyone else was on the same page," he shared. "But everyone went quiet."

The Fellow Travellers actor also revealed that a teacher once called him out in front of his class at school.

"I was having trouble with my work and he said, 'Well, if you weren't so busy being a fairy you'd understand,'" Jonathan recalled.