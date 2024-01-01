Austin Butler to play Patrick Bateman in American Psycho remake

Austin Butler has been cast to play Patrick Bateman in a remake of American Psycho.

The 33-year-old actor was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar in 2023 for his role as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Elvis.

And now Butler will be teaming up with acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino who is creating a new interpretation of Bret Easton Ellis's classic novel for the big screen.

Variety confirmed the news on Thursday, writing, "Austin Butler is set to star in Luca Guadagnino's new interpretation of the book American Psycho by Bret Easton Ellis for Lionsgate."

They added, "The film, which features a script by Scott Z. Burns (The Laundromat), will not be a remake of the 2000 film, but a new adaptation of Ellis' novel."

In 2000, Mary Harron helmed an adaptation of the novel for Lionsgate, with Christian Bale taking on the lead role of unhinged killer Patrick Bateman.

While preparing for his role as Elvis, Butler revealed he "lost" himself as he spent months perfecting the late star's mannerisms and movements.

He previously told Variety, "During Elvis, I didn't see my family for about three years. I was off in New York prepping with Baz, and then I went to Australia. I had months where I wouldn't talk to anybody.

"You can lose touch with who you actually are. And I definitely had that when I finished Elvis - not knowing who I was."