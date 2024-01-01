Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy arrested

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has been arrested for domestic violence in California.

The 32-year-old reality star was involved in an argument with a woman at his home, with police arriving at the scene to arrest him after they received a call.

Kennedy has been dating fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Ally Lewber since January 2022 - and he previously dated Kristen Doute and Raquel Leviss who also featured on the show.

TMZ reported on Thursday, "A witness saw Kennedy and the woman arguing with the reality TV star allegedly grabbing her at one point."

The report added that the police officers who arrived at the scene reportedly, "Did not see any visible injuries on her."

It was noted that both Kennedy and Lewber attended a Christmas party hosted by millionaire The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton at her home on the night of the reported altercation.

TMZ went on to report, "Kennedy was released after posting $20K bail."

His former girlfriend Doute, 41, raised eyebrows when she reacted to the news by posting a screenshot of the TMZ report to her Instagram Stories and adding a simple caption that stated, "Finally".

The former couple dated between 2014 and 2015 - while Kennedy and Leviss dated from 2016 to 2021.

Kennedy first started appearing on Vanderpump Rules during season 2 of the show in 2014 - however the entire cast, save for show boss Lisa Vanderpump, have been sacked following the conclusion of season 11 earlier this year.