Rachel Leviss reacts to ex James Kennedy's DV arrest: 'Not surprising'

Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss has spoken out after her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, was arrested for misdemeanour domestic violence.

"We are aware of James Kennedy's recent arrest for domestic violence. This news is, unfortunately, not surprising," the Vanderpump Rules star's lawyers told Us Weekly in a statement.

"Rachel's lawsuit describes, in significant detail, Mr Kennedy's long history of erratic, violent behaviour and substance abuse."

The March lawsuit they referred to was one in which Leviss sued costars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval for revenge porn, after Leviss had an affair with Sandoval.

Kennedy was arrested on 10 December after an alleged altercation with a woman at a California home. He was released several hours later after posting $20,000 (£16,000) bail.

Leviss dated the British DJ for five years. They broke up in December 2021, after a seven-month engagement.

"We decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the ex-couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore."

Less than three months later, Kennedy took up with current girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

It is not yet known whether Lewber was the woman involved in the alleged altercation. She has previously denied speculation that Kennedy was abusive toward her.