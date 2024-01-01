Vanderpump Rules James Kennedy's girlfriend praises boyfriend after domestic violence arrest

Ally Lewber, the partner of Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy, publicly sang his praises the day after he was arrested for domestic violence.

Kennedy was arrested earlier this week at his California home over reports of an argument between a man and a woman.

Eyewitnesses report they saw Kennedy grab the unidentified woman during the argument. He was allegedly released on $20,000 (£15,700) bail.

It's not known if Lewber was present at the time of the arrest or if she is the alleged victim.

The following day, Lewber hosted the Windsor Pre-New Year's Eve party in Los Angeles.

"We all knew James in the beginning, you know where he was, which was a busser (waiter), and he's worked his way to get to where he is now and I know he's proud of himself. I'm proud of him," she told the Daily Mail.

She then spoke about what she and Kennedy would do for work after Vanderpump Rules announced they'd be using a new cast for season 12.

"Like James, the way that he handled it, was so mature, because we talked about it a lot, and I think we both decided this doesn't fit our lifestyle. We already kind of known that."

The couple have been dating since 2002. Lewber has previously admitted that his drinking has taken a toll on their relationship.

"I like you better when you're not drinking, but I'm not gonna tell you (not to)," she told him during a 2023 episode of Vanderpump Rules.

In 2024 Kennedy revealed that he wanted to be sober.

"I don't think I will ever drink again. Ally definitely didn't give me an ultimatum this time. This is 100 per cent my decision. Technically I am still California sober. It just makes my day better."