Angelina Jolie talks about 'losing her voice...maybe when someone hurt me'

Angelina Jolie has spoken again about why she believes she had so many insecurities around her singing voice.

The actress, who is playing the role of opera singer Maria Callas in Maria, was talking to Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, for Variety's Actors On Actors issue.

The 49-year-old has previously admitted that learning to sing for the role felt like therapy.

"'People keep quoting me because I made, not the mistake - I admitted it was like a therapy. But it really is," she said.

"Because I didn't realize the practice of it and the learning of it is one thing, but it was finding my voice and letting my voice out that was really hard for me."

She continued, "And I was really emotional about it. I didn't know how much I had lost my voice. Maybe when I lost my mother, maybe when someone hurt me - whatever it was, the different things that had made it smaller and locked it away."

She admitted that she was very worried about singing before she took on the role.

"I was terrified. But I think it's a gift as an artist - and I know you felt this going into your film as well - when you're just not sure you're able to do it," she said.

"You're not sure you're good enough. The task, the challenge, is set, and you feel small."

The Oscar-winning actress then told Cynthia, 37, that she'd taken her children to see Wicked.

"I remember taking my daughter - a few of my children, but my one daughter - who, when she watched Defying Gravity, I remember that moment. Because as a mom, we want art to have an influence."

She continued, "I felt that feeling of 'Oh, she needs this - she's feeling this desire to know that there's endless possibility and something within her she hasn't discovered yet'."