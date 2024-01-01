Nick Jonas praises 'tremendous' Disney 'graduating class' including Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez

Nick Jonas has praised Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, who started out with him as child stars on the Disney Channel.

The 32-year-old singer told Variety how he believes their shared experience as Disney stars kickstarted their careers.

"I absolutely look back at (Disney) as a creative school," he said at the Red Sea Film Festival.

"It was also school, to be honest. I was between the ages of 14 and 18, which is my high school years. That graduating class of Miley (Cyrus), Selena (Gomez) and Demi (Lovato), it was all of us coming up together."

He added, "And you can see, frankly, the length of our careers and the success we've all been able to have."

Noting Selena's "tremendous" nomination for a Golden Globe for her role in Emilia Perez, Nick continued, "I think that's a real testament to Disney's ability to find and foster talent and understand what makes someone unique while finding a way to make it work within their ecosystem."

Nick had a show with his brothers, Kevin and Joe on the Disney Channel, called The Jonas Brothers. They also starred in the Camp Rock movies with Demi Lovato.

Selena, who starred on Wizards of Waverly Place, has had critical and commercial success in her acting and singing career, and is now believed to be a billionaire through her beauty line, Rare Beauty.

Miley Cyrus had the lead role in Hannah Montana, and is now a Grammy-winning artist.