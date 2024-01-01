Chitty Chitty Bang Bang remake in early stages

A 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' remake is in the early stages of development.

The 1968 musical classic, which starred Dick Van Dyke, 99, as the crackpot inventor Caractacus Potts, was adapted from a children's book by James Bond creator Ian Fleming.

And, according to Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios and Eon Productions – who are responsible for bringing the Bond movies to the big screen – are set to remake the beloved film about the adventures of the titular old race car/magical flying machine.

As of yet, there have been no casting announcements for the new version.

It's not the first time there has been talk of the remake as, in 2008, it was reported that Bond producer Michael G. Wilson was considering making a new version of 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang', and it seems the plans will come to fruition with Wilson collaborating with his sister Barbara Broccoli on the remake.

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' was helmed by the late Ken Hughes, produced by late Bond producer Albert 'Cubby' Broccoli and written by late children’s literary legend Roald Dahl, Richard Maibaum, and Hughes.

In the original flick, Caractacus and his children Jeremy (Adrian Hall) and Jemima (Heather Ripley) and their new companion, Truly Scrumptious, played by the late Sally Ann Howes, end up on a wild journey to the imaginary kingdom of Vulgaria to rescue Grandpa 'Bungy' Potts (Lionel Jeffries) and defeat the evil Baron Bomburst (Gert Fröbe).

The movie featured a famous cameo from late ‘Carry On’ and ‘EastEnders’ actress Dame Barabra Windsor in the hilarious carnival scene, where Caractacus does a runner after his hair-cutting invention leaves a man bald.

The film's title song was nominated for Best Original Song at the 41st Academy Awards.

Beloved all over the world, the movie was adapted for the stage with music and lyrics by Richard and Robert Sherman, opening at the London Palladium in the West End in 2002, before heading to Broadway in 2005 at the Hilton Theatre.

This year, Olivier-nominated actor Adam Garcia, 51, portrayed Caractacus in a new stage show based on the movie featuring the Sherman Brothers’ iconic songs and a flying Chitty, which toured the UK.

The movie was also turned into a comic book in 1969 called ‘Gold Key: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ and the puzzle game ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang's Adventure in Tinkertown’ in 1996.